M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 114,701 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,701 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $138,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 419,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Medtronic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,469,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The company has a market capitalization of $159.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.