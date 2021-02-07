M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,083,215 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 181.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of The Coca-Cola worth $177,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after buying an additional 339,234 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of KO opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.