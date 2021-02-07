M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 827 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of ANSYS worth $48,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $379.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.87. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $384.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

