M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 408,555 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Express worth $97,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $126.28 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

