M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125,025 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Cheniere Energy worth $53,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,321,000 after acquiring an additional 234,063 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,009,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 760,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,638,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,681,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $359,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

