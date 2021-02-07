M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 115,697 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,697 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Edison International worth $56,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edison International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1,031.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 131,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,298 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

