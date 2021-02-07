M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 261,912 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,029,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 261,912 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 5.01% of Euronav worth $93,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.6% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

