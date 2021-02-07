MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,872.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $333,483.23 and $7,872.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00133138 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 399,495,082 coins and its circulating supply is 122,193,154 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars.

