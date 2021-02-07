MIB Coin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $333,483.23 and $7,872.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 399,495,082 coins and its circulating supply is 122,193,154 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

