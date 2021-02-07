Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 401,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFGP opened at $6.77 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

