MidasProtocol Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $169,294.64 and approximately $75,265.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.72 or 0.01237424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.14 or 0.06273796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

