MiL.k (MLK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.68 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00177170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00233706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073880 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.