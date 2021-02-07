MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 18.6% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $63.18 million and $439,941.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00306641 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034611 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $767.10 or 0.02001812 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

