Minereum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,043.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $43,043.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00063778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.67 or 0.01141560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.53 or 0.06291150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023249 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,328,806 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.