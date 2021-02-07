MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $564,022.53 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $564,022.53 and approximately $70.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,985.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.06 or 0.04120095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00393112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.20 or 0.01161486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00484087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00390207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.77 or 0.00244223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021397 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

