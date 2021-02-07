Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $147.24 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $4.62 or 0.00011977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $147.24 million and $12.86 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00189717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232571 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00074077 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,883,844 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

