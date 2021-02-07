Mirror Protocol Price Tops $4.71 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $149.25 million and $18.91 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00012282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,711,862 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

