Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $151,988.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $372.12 or 0.00970394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00235802 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,987 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

