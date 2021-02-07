Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $372.12 or 0.00970394 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $151,988.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00175837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00058107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00235802 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,987 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.