Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Tops $19.78 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $344,396.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.78 or 0.00051282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00181387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00235690 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 274,768 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

