Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $19.74 or 0.00051609 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $82,482.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00178553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00064962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00063031 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234582 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00073881 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 274,768 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.