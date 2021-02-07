Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $120,147.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for about $28.98 or 0.00075616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00177495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00240273 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00074404 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 189,744 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

