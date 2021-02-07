Mirrored Netflix Price Reaches $627.36 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be bought for approximately $627.36 or 0.01620946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $10,264.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 8,498 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.