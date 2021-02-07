Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $623.01 on Top Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be bought for $623.01 or 0.01615776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $156,510.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00178204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062786 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232774 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 8,498 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.