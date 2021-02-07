Mirrored ProShares VIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $122,483.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for approximately $15.59 or 0.00040683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00179123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00064378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00058409 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00240497 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 275,572 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

