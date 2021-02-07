Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $243,802.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $243,802.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for approximately $14.63 or 0.00037937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00189717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232571 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00074077 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 275,572 tokens. The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

