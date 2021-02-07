Mirrored Tesla Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $981.06 or 0.02597431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $219,043.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00173837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055309 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 5,567 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

