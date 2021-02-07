Mirrored Twitter Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,352.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $17,352.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be bought for $63.47 or 0.00163413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 77,258 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

