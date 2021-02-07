Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $408,632.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $408,632.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for approximately $43.74 or 0.00113386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00181387 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00235690 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00075084 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 121,197 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

