Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $42.52 or 0.00110666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $5.15 million and $174,857.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00178880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00233534 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 121,197 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.