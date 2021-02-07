Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 35.03%.
Shares of MSON opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Misonix has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.48.
About Misonix
Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.