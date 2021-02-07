Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0134

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00659011 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

