Mittleman Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 457,650 Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Mittleman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 457,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Newmark Group accounts for approximately 6.2% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Newmark Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 692,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4,446.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

