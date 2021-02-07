Mittleman Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mittleman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,890 shares during the period. International Game Technology accounts for about 32.4% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of International Game Technology worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

