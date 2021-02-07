Mittleman Investment Management LLC Sells 28,109 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Mittleman Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,109 shares during the period. Revlon comprises 38.9% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned about 3.15% of Revlon worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Revlon by 97.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revlon by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

REV opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Revlon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $638.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Revlon news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.