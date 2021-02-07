Mittleman Investment Management LLC Sells 29,900 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Mittleman Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. AMC Entertainment makes up 8.3% of Mittleman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mittleman Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of AMC Entertainment worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

