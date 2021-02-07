MixMarvel (MIX) Tops One Day Volume of $285,191.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $7.56 million and $285,191.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01089105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.84 or 0.06118133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031401 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,000,288 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

