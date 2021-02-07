Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives Hold Rating from Colliers Securities

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 703,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,552. The company has a market capitalization of $708.40 million, a PE ratio of -125.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

