Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $17.39 on Friday. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Momo by 44.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Momo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 682.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

