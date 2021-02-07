MonaCoin Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00004556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $114.11 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,101.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.24 or 0.04087050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00390813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.18 or 0.01157906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.00487769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00393533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00238866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021465 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

