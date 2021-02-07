Monero Classic Price Up 4.4% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $20,278.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00388775 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.