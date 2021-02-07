Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $20,310.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00400505 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.