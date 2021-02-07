MonetaryUnit One Day Volume Reaches $11,448.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $11,448.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014108 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001345 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001854 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00079230 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,431,749 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

