Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,601,000 after purchasing an additional 355,332 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

