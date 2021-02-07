Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $359.51 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.64.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

