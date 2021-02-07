Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $149.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 143.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00389068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,434,352,393 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

