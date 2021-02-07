Morpheus Labs Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01250937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.56 or 0.06835333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023110 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.