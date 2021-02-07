mStable USD Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $37.99 million and approximately $800,352.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,502.19 or 1.00271863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 38,259,795 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

mStable USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

