Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $453.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.11 million to $486.40 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $603.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,865 shares of company stock valued at $416,908 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

