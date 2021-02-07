MVL (MVL) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, MVL has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $29.03 million and $1.74 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.07 or 0.01130122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.13 or 0.06257037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023366 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017168 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,626,857 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.